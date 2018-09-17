Apple Watch ECG, iPhone XS eSIM Explained – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-17

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to explore the ECG feature in Apple Watch Series 4, plus they explain dual SIM and eSIM in iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2018-09-17: Apple Watch ECG, iPhone XS eSIM

1:24 PM Sep. 17th, 2018 | 00:22:02

Sponsors

Start your hunt for the perfect employee with LinkedIn Jobs and get a special discount for being a TDO fan. Just Go to LinkedIn’s jobs site and get $50 off your first job post.

