Apple Watch in Our Culture, iOS 12 Shortcuts – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-19

John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to look at how Apple Watch is becoming part of our culture, plus they share their thoughts on iOS 12’s Shortcuts feature.

TDO 2018-09-19: Apple Watch in Our Culture John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to look at how Apple Watch is becoming part of our culture, plus they share their thoughts on iOS 12’s Shortcuts feature.