Apple Watch Series 4 Lineup, Home Cloud Servers – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-20

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at the changes coming to this fall’s Apple Watch lineup, plus they talk about home cloud server options.

TDO 2018-08-20: Apple Watch Series 4 Lineup Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at the changes coming to this fall’s Apple Watch lineup, plus they talk about home cloud server options.