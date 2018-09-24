Apple Watch Series 4 First Impressions – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-24

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about how well the original iPhone’s design is holding up, plus they share their first impressions after a weekend with Apple Watch Series 4.
TDO 2018-09-24: Apple Watch Series 4 First Impressions
Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about how well the original iPhone’s design is holding up, plus they share their first impressions after a weekend with Apple Watch Series 4.
Sponsors
Jamf Now helps you set up, manage and protect your Apple devices on demand. They support macOS and iOS devices like the iMac, iPhone, and iPad, and let you keep track of operating system versions and serial numbers, plus you can manage email settings, and more. Three devices are supported for free, and additional devices cost just $2 a month. Head over to the Jamf website and sign up for your free account today.
- Does the original iPhone design still hold up?
- Apple Watch Series 4 first impressions
- Adam Christianson’s The Maccast
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed