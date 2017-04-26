Apple Wireless Charging and Mixing Hollywood into Apple Music – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-27

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Apple has a new patent application dealing with wireless charging, and Jeff Butts and Bryan Chaffin join guest-host Dave Hamilton to discuss what that might mean. They also talk about Apple executive Jimmy Iovine’s efforts to bring Hollywood into Apple Music.

1:46 PM Apr. 27th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

