Apple Wireless Charging and Mixing Hollywood into Apple Music – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-27

Apple has a new patent application dealing with wireless charging, and Jeff Butts and Bryan Chaffin join guest-host Dave Hamilton to discuss what that might mean. They also talk about Apple executive Jimmy Iovine’s efforts to bring Hollywood into Apple Music.

