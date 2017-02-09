Apple’s Expensive Anniversary iPhone – TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-09

Are you ready to drop $1,000 on a new iPhone because it sounds like Apple is hoping you are. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the report of a $1,000 special edition 10th anniversary iPhone, plus John dives into the philosophy of math and Apple product sales estimates.

