Apple’s Expensive Anniversary iPhone – TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-09

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Are you ready to drop $1,000 on a new iPhone because it sounds like Apple is hoping you are. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the report of a $1,000 special edition 10th anniversary iPhone, plus John dives into the philosophy of math and Apple product sales estimates.

1:25 PM Feb. 9th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

