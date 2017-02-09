Are you ready to drop $1,000 on a new iPhone because it sounds like Apple is hoping you are. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the report of a $1,000 special edition 10th anniversary iPhone, plus John dives into the philosophy of math and Apple product sales estimates.
Apple's Expensive Anniversary iPhone - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-09
Sponsors
Looking for fresh and ready to make meals delivered to your door? Check out Blue Apron. TMO Daily Observations listeners get three free meals from your first order and free delivery!
- Get Ready for Apple’s $1,000 10th Anniversary iPhone
- John Martellaro on the philosophy of Apple math
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed