Apple’s Battery PR Disaster, Social Media’s Negative Impact, and the Importance of Animoji – ACM 443

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

The boys are fuming over Apple’s self-induced iPhone battery fiasco, and argue the company will lose lawsuits over the issue, whether or not they lose in court. They also discuss Chamath Palihapitiya’s argument that social media is ripping society apart. They cap the show with an in-depth discussion on why Animoji is important, and how Apple is turning iMessage into a hybrid social media platform.

Apple’s Battery PR Disaster, Social Media, Animoji – ACM 443

5:10 PM Dec. 27th, 2017 | 01:06:56 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

Sources referenced in this episode:

