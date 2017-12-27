Apple’s Battery PR Disaster, Social Media’s Negative Impact, and the Importance of Animoji – ACM 443

The boys are fuming over Apple’s self-induced iPhone battery fiasco, and argue the company will lose lawsuits over the issue, whether or not they lose in court. They also discuss Chamath Palihapitiya’s argument that social media is ripping society apart. They cap the show with an in-depth discussion on why Animoji is important, and how Apple is turning iMessage into a hybrid social media platform.
Apple’s Battery PR Disaster, Social Media, Animoji – ACM 443
The boys are fuming over Apple’s self-induced iPhone battery fiasco, and argue the company will lose lawsuits over the issue, whether or not they lose in court. They also discuss Chamath Palihapitiya’s argument that social media is ripping society apart. They cap the show with an...
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Apple Now Facing 8 Lawsuits Over iPhone Battery Slowdown Fix
- Former Facebook Exec Says Social Media Is Ripping Society Apart
- These Are the Five Most Important Apple Software Products of 2017
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group
- Jeff’s Twitter
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Jeff’s blog: Fresh Brewed Tales
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells