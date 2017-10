Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s entertainment industry strategy, plus they wax poetic about this week’s Stranger Things Season 2 premiere on Netflix.

TDO 2017-10-25: Apple's Entertainment Industry Strategy Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s entertainment industry strategy, plus they wax poetic about this week’s Stranger Things Season 2 premiere on Netflix.