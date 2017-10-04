In Episode 431, Bryan and Jeff dig into four topics, and they didn’t even run late. They discuss Apple’s App Store-ectomy from iTunes, Jimmy Iovine’s plans for Apple Music, FM radios in our iPhones, and whether or not Jeff is going to regret not getting LTE in his new Apple Watch Series 3.
Apple's iTunes Decisions, Apple Music Plans, the Need for LTE, More - ACM 431
Sources referenced in this episode:
- You Can Still Redeem App Store Download Codes in iTunes 12.7 on Mac
- Hey Apple, I Liked Browsing for iPhone Apps on My Mac
- Nine Inch Nails Artist Page
- Apple Music Connect
- Apple Music Has ‘Well Over’ 30 Million Paid Subscribers, but ‘Isn’t in the Right Place’
- Activating the iPhone FM Radio Might Not Be as Easy as Critics Say
