Apple’s Latest Mac Pro News – TMO Daily Observations 2018-04-06

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s latest news about the upcoming Mac Pro, what they’re hoping for in the new machine, and what they think of its 2019 time table.

TDO 2018-04-06: Apple's Latest Mac Pro News John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s latest news about the upcoming Mac Pro, what they’re hoping for in the new machine, and what they think of its 2019 time table.