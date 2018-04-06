Apple’s Latest Mac Pro News – TMO Daily Observations 2018-04-06

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s latest news about the upcoming Mac Pro, what they’re hoping for in the new machine, and what they think of its 2019 time table.

TDO 2018-04-06: Apple's Latest Mac Pro News

1:40 PM Apr. 6th, 2018 | 00:23:41 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

