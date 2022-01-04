Apple’s Media Offering in 2022 — Media+

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
| Media+
Jeff Gamet joins host Charlotte Henry for the first show of 2022. They speculate on what might become of Apple’s digital media offering over the next 12 months and outline the things they would like to see (and hear).

Show Notes

