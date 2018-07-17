Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s AI boss John Giannandrea, plus they share their thoughts on a leaked photo showing the next iPhone’s glass front.
Apple's New AI Boss, Leaked iPhone Glass Photo - TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-17
