Apple’s New AI Boss, Leaked iPhone Glass Photo – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-17

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s AI boss John Giannandrea, plus they share their thoughts on a leaked photo showing the next iPhone’s glass front.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

1:40 PM Jul. 17th, 2018 | 00:24:39

