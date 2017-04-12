Apple’s Swatch Lawsuit, NVIDIA’s New macOS Drivers – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-12

Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

It’s trademark lawsuit time again because Apple thinks Swatch’s “Tick Different” campaign is too similar to “Think Different.” Jeff Butts and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s latest trademark fight, plus they dive into NVIDIA’s new macOS video card drivers and the hackintosh scene.

2:23 PM Apr. 12th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

