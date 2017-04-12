It’s trademark lawsuit time again because Apple thinks Swatch’s “Tick Different” campaign is too similar to “Think Different.” Jeff Butts and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s latest trademark fight, plus they dive into NVIDIA’s new macOS video card drivers and the hackintosh scene.
Apple's Swatch Lawsuit, NVIDIA's New macOS Drivers - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-12
