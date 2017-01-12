Apple’s TV Series Hunt, Pennies in Macs – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-12

Apple is out shopping for original TV shows for Apple Music, so John Martellaro joins Jeff Gamet to talk about what impact that’s going to have on the company. They also talk about the future of Apple TV, mysterious coins showing up inside some Macs.

