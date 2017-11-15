Apple’s Aqua Connect Patent Fight, Firefox Quantum – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-15

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at the latest patent infringement fight for Apple, plus they chat about Web browsers and Mozilla’s new Firefox Quantum.
TDO 2017-11-15: Apple's Aqua Connect Patent Fight
