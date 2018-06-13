The AR Demo and the Benefits of Surveillance Capitalism – ACM 466

If you’ve been wondering what all the fuss was about augmented reality, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet have an AR Demo for you to see. They also take time out from ranting about being the product to talk frankly about the benefits of surveillance capitalism.

AR Demo, Benefits of Surveillance Capitalism - ACM 466 If you’ve been wondering what all the fuss was about augmented reality, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet have an AR Demo for you to see. They also take time out from ranting about being the product to talk frankly about the benefits of surveillance capitalism.