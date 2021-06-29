Terrence Gaines from the snobOS podcast joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss the offer of a year of free Apple TV+ coming to an end. Are people actually going to pay for the streaming service?
Are You Actually Going to Pay for Apple TV+?
- Email Confirms Apple TV+ Charges Begin July 1
- ‘Ted Lasso’ Season Two Coming to Apple TV+ July 23
- ‘The Morning Show’ Season Two Premieres September 17 on Apple TV+
- ‘Physical’ on Apple TV+: A Feel Good, Feel Bad, ’80s Throwback
- Which Apple One Bundle is Right For You? [Updated]
