Artificial Intelligence research is racing forward and loads of companies want in on the game. John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss the impact artificial intelligence could have on society and how the AI choices we make now could have big repercussions in the future.
Artificial Intelligence's Impact on Society - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-20
- Jeff, Dave, and John dive into the impact artificial intelligence will have on society
- The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds
