John Martellaro joins guest-host Bryan Chaffin to talk about whether having or not having Microsoft Office on your Mac is a relevant question in 2017. They also try and consider the state of the Mac product line from Apple’s viewpoint, and how the company might look at the importance of new hardware.
Avoiding Microsoft Office in 2017 and Apple's View of the Mac - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-02
Sponsors
Elgato’s Eve Lightswitch replaces a traditional lightswitch and adds HomeKit compatibility. You can get 10% off when you order at the Elgato website using discount code TDO, and free shipping when you choose FedEx Ground® Home Delivery.