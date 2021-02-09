It’s awards season and, thanks mostly to ‘Ted Lasso’, Apple TV+ is heavily involved. Host Charlotte Henry and The Mac Observer’s Editor-in-Chief Bryan Chaffin get dressed up and walk down the red carpet to take a closer look.
Download: MP3 Version
Awards Season for Apple TV+
It’s awards season and, thanks mostly to ‘Ted Lasso’, Apple TV+ is heavily involved. Host Charlotte Henry and The Mac Observer’s Editor-in-Chief Bryan Chaffin get dressed up and walk down the red carpet to take a closer look.
- Ted Lasso Scores Three Critics Choice Awards Nominations
- [Updated] ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’ Earn Golden Globe Nominations
- ‘Ted Lasso’ Gets Three Writers Guild Awards Nominations
- ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘On The Rocks’, Jennifer Aniston Receive AARP Movies For Grownups Awards Nominations
- Charlotte Henry on Twitter
- Bryan Chaffin on Twitter