It’s awards season and, thanks mostly to ‘Ted Lasso’, Apple TV+ is heavily involved. Host Charlotte Henry and The Mac Observer’s Editor-in-Chief Bryan Chaffin get dressed up and walk down the red carpet to take a closer look.

The Mac Observer's Media+ Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

Awards Season for Apple TV+

7:00 AM Feb. 9th, 2021 | 00:34:36

It’s awards season and, thanks mostly to ‘Ted Lasso’, Apple TV+ is heavily involved. Host Charlotte Henry and The Mac Observer’s Editor-in-Chief Bryan Chaffin get dressed up and walk down the red carpet to take a closer look.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account