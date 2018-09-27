Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet can’t get enough of Apple Watch Series 4, even though Jeff is wrong about the Infograph Watch Face. They also find it interesting that a designer got recognized by the world of science, and they weigh whether or not Apple’s plan to avoid sex, violence, and politics with its original TV shows will hurt its streaming service.
AWS4 Love, Design Meets Science, Apple's PG TV Dreams - ACM 481
Sources referenced in this episode:
- How to Turn On Fall Detection on Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 4 First Impressions – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-24
- Sir Jony Ive 2nd Person to Be Awarded Stephen Hawking Fellowship
- Apple Rejects Violence, Sex, Politics in Video Platform
