MGG 725: Back to School CSF, APFS on Externals, Cable Modems, and Beware iPhone Lint!
Going back to school often means needing to take things from the digital world and connect them to the analog. Need sound? Need printouts? John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton have some Cool Stuff Found for you! Then it's on to troubleshooting external disks (including APFS), cable modem advice and what to do with an extra Mac mini. All this and more, just press play!
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Crossover from CodeWeavers – Feeling nostalgic this summer, well did you know you can play a lot of your old Windows games on mac with CrossOver?
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 725 for Monday, September 3, 2018
- 00:01:51 De-lint your iPhone and iPad port
- 00:06:41 Brother J-CSF-HyperJuice External Battery Pack
- 00:08:34 Considering laptop upgrades
- 00:17:19 Rob-CSF-AirPort Express AirPlay 2
- 00:20:41 CSF-Anker Soundcore Flare
- 00:23:21 CSF-Samsung Xpress M2020 Laser Printer
- 00:27:29 DLH-CSF-TimingApp
- 00:29:17 John-CSF-netcat or nc
- 00:36:45 Jan-Troubleshooting a missing USB Disk
- 00:43:24 Steve-Financial Software (second part only)
- 00:49:58 This week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- Erik W-B, Gene R., Bartek B., Bruce W., Randall S., Jim E., Jeff S., Daniel C., Doug S., Robb H., Bob P., Matt C., Tony B., EvTheNerd, Nick S., Robert D., John B., Beth B, Ward J., Greg S., Olga P., Michael L., Bob P., Jason A., Stephen A., Christopher S.
- 00:51:25 Christopher-Extra Mac mini
- 00:57:19 For consultants: Beware imposing your advice on your clients
- 01:02:01 Doug-APFS on External Rotational Advice
- 01:06:25 Harvey-Upgrading Cable Modem?
- 01:12:04 Scott-Which DOCSIS 3.1 Modem?
- 01:16:42 Carsten-Provisioning a new Cable Modem
- 01:29:58 MGG 725 Outtro
