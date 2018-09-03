Back to School CSF, APFS on Externals, Cable Modems, and Beware iPhone Lint! – Mac Geek Gab 725

Going back to school often means needing to take things from the digital world and connect them to the analog. Need sound? Need printouts? John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton have some Cool Stuff Found for you! Then it’s on to troubleshooting external disks (including APFS), cable modem advice and what to do with an extra Mac mini. All this and more, just press play!

Dust Bunny... made of dust! With text: Beware iPhone Lint, Mac Geek Gab 725
MGG 725: Back to School CSF, APFS on Externals, Cable Modems, and Beware iPhone Lint!

7:29 PM Sep. 3rd, 2018 | 01:33:25

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

