TMO Contributor Kelly Guimont (#11) – TMO BGM Interview

Kelly Guimont is a long-time podcaster, Contributing Editor for The Mac Observer, the host of the Mac Observer’s Daily Observations podcast, and a tech support guru.
In her 11th appearance, Kelly and I chat about our favorite TV shows of the 1980s as well as some of our favorite, recent movies. I open segment #1 with a fond recollection by both us us for Miami Vice (Starz), then similar feelings about Hill Street Blues (Hulu). A Kelly favorite along with me was: Magnum P.I. (Amazon). In segment #2 we critiqued Knives Out (iTunes), Onward (Disney+), Saving Mr. Banks (Netflix) and superb scifi The Lost Room (Amazon). Join us as we explore together what’s great about these shows.
TMO Contributor Kelly Guimont (#11)
Kelly Guimont is a long-time podcaster, Contributing Editor for The Mac Observer, the host of the Mac Observer’s Daily Observations podcast, and a tech support guru. In her 11th appearance, Kelly and I chat about our favorite TV shows of the 1980s as well as...
Sponsors
Today our sponsor is MacPaw.
One of MacPaw’s apps I want to tell you about is CleanMyMac X.
CleanMyMac X is a beautifully designed application for managing clutter on your Mac. It shows you exactly what’s stored on your Mac revealing app leftovers and system junk that you didn’t know existed.
The app’s most popular feature is the Smart Scan. It examines your system for system log files and user cache that is no longer needed. Smart Scan also does a quick malware scan. Time to complete? A few seconds.
Designed for macOS 10.10 and higher, CleanMyMac X helps speed up even the oldest machines – the Maintenance feature offers multiple tweaks to optimize your slow system.
Installation takes just a couple of minutes.
CleanMyMac X has a trial mode, which allows you to try out the app’s features for free and decide whether it works for you.
Visit macpaw.com/podcast to purchase as subscription and select the right license for your needs.
CleanMyMac X is also now available in the Apple App Store.
So check it out. And thanks MacPaw for bring our sponsor!
My Background Mode interview with Kelly Guimont
- Kelly on Twitter.
- Knives Out
- Onward (Disney+)
- Saving Mr. Banks (Netflix)
- The Lost Room (Amazon)
- The Bridges at Toko-Ri (Amazon)
_______________________
- Support TMO when you buy your Apple gear from Apple.
- The story of my Background Mode podcast.
- Inside TMO’s Background Mode Podcast.
- TMO Background Mode Twitter feed.
- Archive of all Background Mode Shows.
- Background Mode at iTunes.
- Send your comments to [email protected] or [email protected]