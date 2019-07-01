Founder, Bombich Software, Mike Bombich (#2) – TMO Background Mode Interview

Mike Bombich is the founder and president of Bombich Software, the developer of Carbon Copy Cloner. That’s a backup app for the Mac that has saved the day for many users. He’s a former Apple employee.
In this timely post-WWDC show, Mike joins me to explain the structure of APFS drives and the new read-only System files in macOS Catalina. He explained new features of volumes in macOS 10.15, especially how the System is isolated from the Data volume (which contains /Users). He also explained the new firmlinks that tie these two volumes together, making them appear as one. Finally, Mike explained how Carbon Copy Cloner external drives can no longer be HFS+ in Catalina but must become APFS.
Founder Bombich Software, Mike Bombich (#2)
My Background Mode interview #2 with Mike Bombich
- Mike on Twitter.
- Bombich Software.
- Discussed in show: CCC tech note for Catalina: Working with APFS Volume Groups (with awesome schematic).
