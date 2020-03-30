TMO UK Associate Editor Charlotte Henry (#5) – TMO BGM Interview

John Martellaro

@jmartellaro

| Background Mode Podcast

Charlotte Henry is a London-based technical journalist. A self-described media junkie, she writes about Apple — and now for the Mac Observer as well as our UK Associate Editor. She has also written for City A.M., Computer Business Review, the Independent on Sunday and CapX. Her new book is: Not Buying It.

In this episode, Charlotte and I discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the TV entertainment and streaming industry. We look at the diversion of theatrical releases to streaming, whether indoor theaters will ever return to normal, possible changes to production methods, throttling of streaming speeds, a possible return to more feel-good movies, the impact on binge watching, series vs. movie watching during lock-down, and Charlotte’s reaction to Disney+. Plus, John reveals a very personal secret!

Charlotte Henry on Background Mode
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TMO UK Associate Editor Charlotte Henry (#5)

7:16 PM Mar. 30th, 2020 | 00:37:32

Charlotte Henry is a London-based technical journalist. A self-described media junkie, she writes about Apple — and now for the Mac Observer as well as our UK Associate Editor. She has also written for City A.M., Computer Business Review, the Independent on Sunday and CapX. Her...

My Background Mode interview with Charlotte Henry

_______________________

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account