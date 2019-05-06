Kelly Guimont is a long-time podcaster, Contributing Editor for The Mac Observer, the host of the Mac Observer’s Daily Observations podcast, a tech support guru, and a Founding Volunteer of App Camp for Girls.
Kelly first appeared here in December, 2015 to tell her career story and has returned several times for interesting technical discussions. In this encore special edition, we chat about our favorite TV shows of late. John: Stargate SG-1 (Amazon), Endeavour (Amazon), Electric Dreams (Amazon). Kelly: Daredevil & The Punisher (Netflix), The Goldbergs (ABC), and Westworld (HBO). Join us as we explore together why we like these shows and how, in some cases, our feelings have changed upon repeat viewing.
TMO Background Mode Special Edition Chat #6 with Kelly Guimont
My Background Mode interview with Kelly Guimont
- Kelly on Twitter.
- App Camp for Girls: benefit concert at WWDC.
- Stargate SG-1 (Amazon)
- Endeavour (Amazon)
- Electric Dreams (Amazon)
- Daredevil (Netflix)
- The Punisher (Netflix)
- The Goldbergs (ABC)
- Westworld (HBO)
