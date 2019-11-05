TMO Contributor Kelly Guimont (#8) – TMO Background Mode Interview

Kelly Guimont is a long-time podcaster, Contributing Editor for The Mac Observer, the host of the Mac Observer’s Daily Observations podcast, a tech support guru, and a Founding Volunteer of App Camp for Girls.
Kelly first appeared here in December, 2015 to tell her career story and has returned many times for interesting discussions. In her 8th appearance, we chat about our favorite TV shows of late. Kelly: Fleabag (Amazon), The Politician (Netflix), and Billions (Showtime). John: Madam Secretary (CBS), Toy Story 4 (Pixar) and Victoria S3 (PBS). Join us as we explore together what’s great about these shows.
TMO Contributor Kelly Guimont (#8)
My Background Mode interview with Kelly Guimont
- Kelly on Twitter.
- Fleabag (Amazon)
- The Politician (Netflix)
- Billions (Showtime)
- Madam Secretary (CBS)
- Toy Story 4 (Pixar)
- Victoria S3 (PBS)
_______________________
