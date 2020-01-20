TMO Contributor Kelly Guimont (#9) – TMO Background Mode Interview

Kelly Guimont is a long-time podcaster, Contributing Editor for The Mac Observer, the host of the Mac Observer’s Daily Observations podcast, and a tech support guru.
In her 9th appearance, Kelly and I chat about our favorite TV shows and movies of late. We open in segment #1 with a shared favorite: The Mandalorian (Disney+). In segment #2: Kelly: Dr. Who (BBC), The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+). John: Star Trek: Discovery (S2) (CBS), Virgin River (Netflix) and Downton Abbey – the movie (iTunes). Also: some honorable mentions. Join us as we explore together what’s great about these shows.
TMO Contributor Kelly Guimont (#9)
Kelly Guimont is a long-time podcaster, Contributing Editor for The Mac Observer, the host of the Mac Observer’s Daily Observations podcast, and a tech support guru. In her 9th appearance, Kelly and I chat about our favorite TV shows and movies of late. We open...
My Background Mode interview with Kelly Guimont
- Kelly on Twitter.
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
- Dr. Who (BBC)
- Star Trek: Discovery (S2) (CBS)
- Virgin River (Netflix)
- Downton Abbey – the movie (iTunes)
_______________________
- Support TMO when you buy your Apple gear from Apple.
- The story of my Background Mode podcast.
- TMO Background Mode Twitter feed.
- Archive of all Background Mode Shows.
- Background Mode at iTunes.
- Send your comments to [email protected] or [email protected]