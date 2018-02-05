TMO Background Mode Interview with Architosh Founder & EIC Anthony Frausto-Robledo

Anthony Frausto-Robledo, AIA, LEED AP is a practicing architect and the founder and editor of the award-winning Architosh.com website. Educated in Boston, he has been an architectural professional for over 30 years and was a senior designer with the distinguished Boston architectural firm Koetter Kim & Associates before launching his web consultancy, BritasMedia. Anthony and I chatted about Apple’s ups and downs with technical professionals, his creation of architosh.com, the state of architecture app support on the Mac, what kind of system the pros need, and what might be in store for the 2018 Mac Pro. Even if you’re not a architect, you’ll find Anthony’s perspectives interesting and informed.

