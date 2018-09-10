TMO Background Mode Interview with Academic Director of IT Bradley Chambers

John Martellaro

@jmartellaro

| Background Mode Podcast

Bradley Chambers has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Currently he’s the IT director at a school in Chattanooga, and he’s also a contributor to 9to5Mac via his weekly column: “Making the Grade.” Bradley told me about his work as an IT administrator, how iPads and Macs are deployed, configured and repaired. There are some good tools for doing that, but they’re also supplemented with Google docs and JAMF tools. His kids are taught programming at an early age with Swift Playgrounds, and it turns out that the iPad offers just what his students need for a K-5 curriculum. We finished with a discussion of a few of his recent columns, including why digital textbooks generally failed in the market as well as thoughts about the state of Apple’s iBooks Author app.

Bradley Chambers on Background Mode
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

5:10 PM Sep. 10th, 2018 | 00:33:02

_______________________

