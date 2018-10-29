Dr. Catherine Pilachowski is a professor of astronomy at Indiana University in Bloomington. She received her M.S. and Ph.D. in Astronomy from the University of Hawaii. Her principal research interests include the evolution of stars and the chemical history of the Milky Way Galaxy from studies of chemical composition of star clusters. “Caty” got excited about astronomy as a youth reading the books of Asimov, Hoyle and Gamow. She told me about her serendipitous decision to attend graduate school in Hawaii where some very large telescopes were being built on Mauna Kea and how that ultimately led her to her current faculty position. We then chatted about her star cluster research and ended with some great tips for students who want to pursue a career in astronomy.
TMO Background Mode Interview with Indiana University Astronomer Dr. Catherine Pilachowski
My Background Mode interview with Dr. Catherine Pilachowski
- Email contact: cpilacho@indiana.edu
- Caty’s home page at IU.
- Caty’s research page.
- A short interview via National Optical Astronomy Observatory (NOAO).
