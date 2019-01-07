Charlotte is a London-based technical journalist. She writes about Apple — and is now The Mac Observer’s newest regular contributor. She has also written for City A.M. (London’s daily business tabloid,) Computer Business Review, The Independent on Sunday and CapX. Her first book, Not Buying It, will be published in June.
I asked Charlotte how she got started in technical journalism. The first factor derived from the fact, that, as a youth, there were always new technical gadgets showing up in her home. The second was via her early interest in music creation on a Mac during her college years. We chatted about her first news blog and then meeting Jeff Gamet on the British Tech Network. Finally Charlotte shared some of her personal interests when she’s not writing: music, soccer and mystery novels.
TMO Background Mode Interview with Journalist & TMO Contributor Charlotte Henry
Charlotte is a London-based technical journalist. She writes about Apple — and is now The Mac Observer’s newest regular contributor. She has also written for City A.M. (London’s daily business tabloid,) Computer Business Review, The Independent on Sunday and CapX. Her first book, Not Buying It,...
Sponsors
With all the recent news about online security breaches, it’s hard not to worry about where our data goes. Making an online purchase orsimply accessing your email could put your private information at risk.
As I’ve explained before, you’re being TRACKED online by social media sites, marketing companies, and your mobile or internet provider. Not only can they record your browsing history, but they often sell it to other corporations who want to profit from your information. That’s why I’m taking back MY privacy by using ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps that run seamlessly in the background of your computer, phone and tablet. Turning on ExpressVPN protection only takes one click.
ExpressVPN secures and anonymizes your Internet browsing by encrypting your data and hiding your public IP address.
Protecting yourself with ExpressVPN costs less than $7 a month.
ExpressVPN is rated the the number ONE VPN service by TechRadar and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
So if you ever use public Wi-Fi and want to keep hackers and spies from seeing your data, ExpressVPN is the solution.
And if you don’t want to hand over your online history to your Internet provider or data resellers, ExpressVPN is the also the answer.
So, protect your online activity today and find out how you can learn more and also get three months free at EXPRESSVPN.com/BGM.
My Background Mode Interview with Charlotte Henry
- Charlotte on Twitter.
- Charlotte’s home page.
- Charlotte’s first book is being published by Unbound books. Not Buying It
- Charlotte at The Mac Observer.
_______________________
- Support TMO when you buy your Apple gear from Apple.
- The story of my Background Mode podcast.
- TMO Background Mode Twitter feed.
- Archive of all Background Mode Shows.
- Background Mode at iTunes.
- Send your comments to observations@macobserver.com or marty@macobserver.com