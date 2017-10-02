TMO Background Mode Interview with DigiDNA Co-leader Gregorio Zanon

Gregorio Zanon is a co-leader at DigiDNA, in Geneva, Switzerland. His company is the developer of the iMazing app for macOS and Windows that backs up an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch and allows access to that data. Gregorio’s career essentially began when started programming in BASIC on an Amiga at age 10. But he also had a love for classical music and learned to play the piano. That led to college, in London, where studied music and received his degree. Later, inspired by a technical music project, Gregorio got back into coding and so impressed DigiDNA that he was hired. We chatted about the evolution of the DigiDNA company, the iMazing app, how it works, its features and some of the developer challenges with this kind of software as iOS has evolved.

