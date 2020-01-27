Eclectic Light Company Founder Dr. Howard Oakley – TMO Background Mode Interview

Dr. Howard Oakley is currently a developer of Mac software and is the founder of The Eclectic Light Company. Howard started life keenly interested in medicine, attended Oxford, and spent most of his career with the British Royal Navy as a doctor, ascending to the rank of Surgeon Commander. Along the way, he became heavily involved with computers and programming. His first encounter with a Mac SE and MPW hooked him for life.
We chatted about his life and times as a navy physician, his parallel evolution as a Mac developer, his amazing blog, The Eclectic Light Company, his writing for Mac Format, and some of his amazing free software: Aquiline Check, Consolation and SilentKnight, tools he wanted for himself. Howard delves into security issues, like XProtect, in a way that few other developers do.
Eclectic Light Company Founder Dr. Howard Oakley
My Background Mode interview with Dr. Howard Oakley
2 Comments Add a comment
Thumb up, actually both thumbs!
Pity that Mr. Oakley don’t do iOS. An app like LuLu running on iPhone would be something sensational for most users, not so for trackers and data thief’s!
Thank you both for your excellent work in the Mac arena!