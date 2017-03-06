Jason Snell is one of the best known Apple technical journalists. He’s the Editor-in-Chief of the Apple focused website Six Colors, and he told me the intriguing story about how that name came to be. Previously he was Senior VP and editorial director at IDG, publishers of Macworld, PCWorld, and TechHive. Jason always knew he wanted to be a journalist, and he told me the story about, as a kid, standing on his back porch in a rainstorm and pretending to do a live TV weather report. In 1991, he created InterText, one of the first online fiction magazines. Today, Jason writes and podcasts about everything Apple. In our show, Jason shared his thoughts about many of the most timely and pressing topics related to Apple today: the Mac and iPad futures and the Apple TV.
TMO Background Mode: Interview with Six Colors Editor-in-Chief Jason Snell
My Background Mode interview with Jason Snell
- Jason on Twitter.
- Jason’s Bio page.
- Six Colors website.
- Jason and the Six Colors team.
- The Incomparable Podcast.
- The Clockwise Podcast with co-host Dan Moren.
- Additional podcasts of interest with Jason & others.
_______________________
- Support TMO when you buy your Apple gear from Apple.
- The story of my Background Mode podcast.
- TMO Background Mode Twitter feed.
- Archive of all Background Mode Shows.
- Background Mode at iTunes.
- Send your comments to observations@macobserver.com or marty@macobserver.com