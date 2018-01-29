TMO Background Mode Interview with Tech.pinions Technical Journalist John Kirk

John Kirk is a former trial attorney, financial advisor and business coach. About a decade ago, he burst on the scene with the most delightful, literary, and informed opinions and analysis of Apple, its foundations, customer approach, and products. His writing became legendary for its literary references and his ability to punch through to the real heart of all Apple matters. We chatted about how he first embraced the Mac, successfully used the Mac in his law practice, earned his gig at techpinions.com, and why some observers of Apple go wrong. We also delved into the psychology of consumer choice, Apple being back on track with the Mac, how Apple embraces the future, what it choses to leave behind, design issues related to future Macs, and the legacy of Steve Jobs.

