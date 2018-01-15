TMO Background Mode Interview with Asst. Dir. of Operations at NWRDC John Welch

John Welch is the Assistant Director of Operations at the Northwest Regional Data Center at Florida State University. Over the last 30 years, he’s become an expert Mac IT administrator, using UNIX systems and the UNIX-based Mac to work with them. He’s worked for the military, major businesses and several universities such as MIT and FSU. John told me about the incredibly serendipitous events that led to each of his many IT jobs. In the second segment, we chatted about macOS server, Apple in the enterprise (Apple’s approach and strengths), and perspectives on the recent High Sierra root access security snafu in light of several other historical Mac events that he lived through. John also provided his insights about the new, amazing iMac Pro. His deep experience with Macs makes for great listening.

