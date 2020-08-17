Josh Centers is the managing editor of TidBITS, as well as the author of many Take Control Books: Notes, Home Automation, Apple TV, co-author of Take Control of Preview. He also published Take Control of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. And he’s recently joined The Prepared as an editor.
In his seventh appearance on the show, Josh explored the new faetures of iOS 14 and what he likes most—as he prepares for his forthcoming Take Control book. The App Libraries feature was at the top of his list. In segment two, Josh and I discussed a major, impressive research article he recently wrote about the often contentious relationship between developers and Apple and its handling of the App Store. We finished with thoughts on a next gen Apple TV 4K.
Tidbits Managing Editor Josh Centers (#7)
Josh Centers is the managing editor of TidBITS, as well as the author of many Take Control Books: Notes, Home Automation, Apple TV, co-author of Take Control of Preview. He also published Take Control of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. And he’s recently joined The...
Sponsors
Today our sponsor is MacPaw.
One of MacPaw’s apps I want to tell you about is CleanMyMac X.
CleanMyMac X is a beautifully designed application for managing clutter on your Mac. It shows you exactly what’s stored on your Mac revealing app leftovers and system junk that you didn’t know existed.
The app’s most popular feature is the Smart Scan. It examines your system for system log files and user cache that is no longer needed. Smart Scan also does a quick malware scan. Time to complete? A few seconds.
Designed for macOS 10.10 and higher, CleanMyMac X helps speed up even the oldest machines – the Maintenance feature offers multiple tweaks to optimize your slow system.
Installation takes just a couple of minutes.
CleanMyMac X has a trial mode, which allows you to try out the app’s features for free and decide whether it works for you.
Visit macpaw.com/podcast to purchase as subscription and use coupon code BGM2020 to receive 5% off. Click the “buy now” button, then scroll to the bottom of your screen to enter the code before completing your purchase.
CleanMyMac X is also now available in the Apple App Store.
So check it out. And thanks MacPaw for being our sponsor!
My Background Mode interview with Josh Centers (#7)
_______________________
- Support TMO when you buy your Apple gear from Apple.
- The story of my Background Mode podcast.
- Inside TMO’s Background Mode podcast.
- TMO Background Mode Twitter feed.
- Archive of all Background Mode Shows.
- Background Mode at iTunes.
- Send your comments to [email protected] or [email protected]