Dr. Kiki Sanford is a neurophysiologist with a Ph.D from U.C. Davis. She’s a popular science communicator and creator of This Week in Science podcast and radio show. This is her second appearance on Background Mode. For those who missed her first show, Kiki explained her upbringing and early interests in ecology, conservation and animals. Her Ph.D. work was on how finches store memories and navigate. In this encore appearance, Kiki and I get geeky with science: an in-depth discussion of epigenetics, the ecology of our kitchens, brain size (and language) in animals, probiotics, how wine protects the human brain, and her favorite subject: world domination by robots. We finished with a discussion about how you can support science research. After spending 40 minutes with Kiki, you’ll want to be a scientist too!
TMO Background Mode Encore Interview with Science Communicator Dr. Kiki Sanford
My Background Mode (encore) interview with Dr. Kiki Sanford
- Kiki on Twitter.
- Kiki’s About Me page.
- This Week in Science.
- Kiki’s Wikipedia bio.
- The Epigenetics Revolution.
