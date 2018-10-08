Dr. Kiki Sanford makes her fifth appearance on Background Mode. Kiki is a neurophysiologist with a Ph.D. from the University of California. She’s a popular science communicator and creator of This Week in Science (TWIS) podcast and radio show. In this episode, we chat about some some recent topics discussed on TWIS that fascinated me. 1) Yale roboticists have developed skins with embedded actuators that can turn just about anything into robots. 2) A 127 million year old fossil was discovered in China that fills in another gap in the story of how dinosaurs became birds. 3) The new NASA exoplanet search mission, Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), is operational. We talk about its mission and how it compares to the Kepler spacecraft. This is just a sample; we covered much more cool science stuff.
TMO Background Mode Encore #5 Interview with Science Communicator Dr. Kiki Sanford
My Background Mode interview with Dr. Kiki Sanford (#5)
- Kiki on Twitter.
- This Week in Science – website.
- This Week in Science on YouTube.
- Kiki’s About Me page.
- Kiki’s Wikipedia bio.
- Dr. Kiki’s first appearance on BGM.
- Dr. Kiki’s second appearance on BGM.
- Dr. Kiki’s third appearance on BGM.
- Dr. Kiki’s forth appearance on BGM.
