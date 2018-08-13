TMO Background Mode Interview with Host of The Carson Podcast Mark Malkoff

John Martellaro

@jmartellaro

| Background Mode Podcast

Mark Malkoff is a comedian, filmaker, and the host of The Carson Podcast in which he talks with guests about legendary talk show host Johnny Carson. His guests include stand-up comics who debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, individuals who worked on the show, and entertainers who were influenced by Carson. I chatted with Mark about his early jobs on various TV shows, sketch comedy, and video projects. As a comedian, he’d always been fascinated by Johnny Carson. It was Peter Jones (PBS) who encouraged Mark to do a podcast all about Carson’s Tonight Show. Mark told me about how he lines up guests and how he prepares. In 180+ podcasts, Mark has learned a lot about Mr. Carson’s personal life and the details of show’s production. Mark enthusiastically shares it all.

Mark Malkoff on Background Mode
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

4:30 PM Aug. 13th, 2018 | 00:36:56

My Background Mode interview with Mark Malkoff

