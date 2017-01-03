TMO Background Mode: Interview with EdTech Specialist Phil Shapiro

John Martellaro

@jmartellaro
| The Mac Observer's Background Mode Podcast

Phil Shapiro is an EdTech specialist, a strong supporter of public libraries, children’s education, and the technology of learning. Currently he’s the “public geek” at the Tacoma Park, Maryland public library. The child of a UNICEF employee, Phil originally thought that the law might be a good tool to achieve social change, but not so much as he reached adulthood. Having finished law school, he turned his attention to his real passion, journalism and education as a better means of social change. A chance magazine article inspired him to pursue the synthesis of modern computer technology and learning. That evolved into a life-long career in the development of software for education, teaching teachers about tech, support of school Macs for students and the Virginia MUG. If you’re into EdTech, this is a must episode.

TMO Background Mode: Interview with EdTech Specialist Phil Shapiro

2:51 PM Jan. 3rd, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Phil Shapiro is an EdTech specialist, a strong supporter of public libraries, children’s education, and the technology of learning. Currently he’s the “public geek” at...

BackgroundModeLogo_500Phil Shapiro

My Background Mode interview with Phil Shapiro

_______________________

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account