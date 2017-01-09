TMO Background Mode: Interview with Producer Rod Roddenberry

Rod Roddenberry is a media producer. The son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, he’s following in his father’s footsteps. It all started when Steve Jobs gave Gene Roddenberry an original Macintosh in 1984, and the young Rod started experimenting with MacPaint. Ever since then, Rod has been an Apple enthusiast. Today, Rod is carrying on his father’s work as a producer, the chief executive of Roddenberry Entertainment and the founder of the Roddenberry Foundation. And he’s currently working with the CBS All Access Star Trek: Discovery. Rod’s foundation funds small grants focused on early-stage unconventional ideas that can disrupt and serve the greater good for mankind. Rod and I chatted about all this plus his passion for preserving the Earth’s oceans.  We covered a lot of ground in this fascinating interview. You won’t want to miss it.

3:06 PM Jan. 9th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Rod Roddenberry

 

My Background Mode interview with Rod Roddenberry

_______________________

