Programmer, Author, Podcaster Rosemary Orchard – TMO BGM Interview

Rosemary Orchard describes herself as a geek, nerd, and programmer. She works full time as a developer of web applications, but her real loves are automation and productivity. She’s also a book author and podcaster.
Rosemary told me the story about how she started with computers and programming. After a bad experience with a Toshiba notebook and Windows Vista, she bought a MacBook Air for her university work—and loved it. At this point, she was still pursing human languages, but in time gravitated towards, instead, creating computer software that would make peoples lives easier. And she never looked back. We talked about her Web app development, her books (one on Shortcuts) and finished with how she learned to podcast. Today she does two. You’ll enjoy hearing how Rosemary’s career has developed.
Programmer, Author, Podcaster Rosemary Orchard
My Background Mode interview with Rosemary Orchard
- Rosemary on Twitter.
- Rosemary’s Home page.
- Book: Take Control Books: Shortcuts.
- Book: Build Your OmniFocus Workflow.
- Discussed: Learn to podcast.
