TMO Background Mode Special Edition #3 With Former Apple Executive Michael Gartenberg

Michael Gartenberg spent three years as Apple’s Senior Director of Product Marketing, reporting directly to Senior VP Phil Schiller. In this very special edition, Michael and I chat about what we think Apple will ship in 2018. We go from certain, HomePod, to very speculative, a new Mac mini, and everything in between. iPhone 11? iPhone 9? Coffee Lake MacBook Pros? At the end of the show we also offer up some fantasies about what we’d personally like Apple to do.
- Michael on Twitter.
- Email: m@gartenberg.com
- Michael’s bio page at iMore.
- Starfire prototype by Bruce Tognazzini.
