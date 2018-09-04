Skip Levens is currently the Director of Product Marketing at Backblaze, the cloud storage and backup company. He’s very experienced in brand marketing and technology evangelism. Skip is a former U.S. Marine. After leaving the Marines, Skip went to work for Alain Pinel, a real estate company that embraced the NeXT computer, and that launched his successful crusade to work for Apple. We chatted about Skip’s work at Apple in early internet technologies, then Developer Relations that involved him with supercomputers. We explored the rise and fall of Apple’s Xserve and Xserve RAID as well as the evolution of his expertise in storage technology at Active Storage, Quantum, Symply Storage and now Backblaze. You can’t have more geek fun than this show.
TMO Background Mode Interview with Backblaze Director of Product Marketing Skip Levens
My Background Mode interview with Skip Levens
- Skip on Twitter.
- Skip’s consulting page: Giant Ravens.
- About Skip Levens
- Contact: skip@backblaze.com
- Wikipedia entry for Xserve.
- Wikipedia entry for Xserve RAID.
