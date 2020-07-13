Physics Professor and Jazz Musician Dr. Stephon Alexander – BGM Interview

Dr. Stephon Alexander is a theoretical physicist specializing in cosmology, particle physics and quantum gravity (String Theory and Loop Quantum Gravity). He received his BSc from Haverford College and Ph.D. from Brown University. He also explores interconnections between music, physics, mathematics and technology though recordings, performance, teaching and public lectures.
Stephon tells his story about growing up in the Bronx amidst a very diverse group of students. Encouraged by his parents and teachers, he showed great curiosity and intelligence. Still, as person of color, he faced many challenges as he worked towards his Ph.D. We chatted about the mind of the physicist, physics intuition, music, the role of mathematics, String Theory and Loop Quantum Gravity as well as events before the Big Bang. If you are a young student, dreaming of becoming a physicist, this show is a must – full of inspiration and insights.
Physics Professor and Jazz Musician Dr. Stephon Alexander
My Background Mode interview with Dr. Stephon Alexander
- Stephon on Twitter.
- Stephon’s faculty page.
- Stephon’s theory lab.
- Stephon’s Wikipedia page.
- Discussed: The Jazz of Physics.
_______________________
