TMO Background Mode Interview with Medical Epidemiologist Dr. Steven Lamm

Dr. Steven Lamm is a medical epidemiologist. He studies epidemics, diseases that occur much more frequently than would be expected, their causes and control. Dr. Lamm is the son of a professor, and that caused him to want to make his own unique contribution to society. He started with the idea that chemistry and biophysics would give him all he needed to know about disease at the molecular level. But the micro view didn’t work. So he moved from the microscope to the macroscope as he was getting his M.D. degree. He’s an expert in the mathematical analysis of risk assessment for various agents, like arsenic, in the environment. We had a wide-ranging chat about his research, but don’t miss the part about his fascinating investment in Google Maps back in its infancy.

