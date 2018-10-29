When Icons Go Bad – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 733

The question of managing spoofed caller ID came up last week, and this week we’ve got answers. Also, how do you deal with applications that lose their icon? We’ll help! We’ve also got a lot more than that, too, including other questions, quick tips, Cool Stuff Found, and maybe even an iPhone XR discussion, too!

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 733: When Icons Go Bad

7:23 PM Oct. 29th, 2018 | 01:23:50

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com. Check out their new Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

