The question of managing spoofed caller ID came up last week, and this week we’ve got answers. Also, how do you deal with applications that lose their icon? We’ll help! We’ve also got a lot more than that, too, including other questions, quick tips, Cool Stuff Found, and maybe even an iPhone XR discussion, too!

