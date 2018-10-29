The question of managing spoofed caller ID came up last week, and this week we’ve got answers. Also, how do you deal with applications that lose their icon? We’ll help! We’ve also got a lot more than that, too, including other questions, quick tips, Cool Stuff Found, and maybe even an iPhone XR discussion, too!
MGG 733: When Icons Go Bad
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 733 for Monday, October 29, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:01:48 Water for Brondo
- 00:02:46 CSF-T2M2 Mechanic for Time Machine
- 00:06:01 Evgeny-CSF-Remote Control for Siri Shortcuts
- 00:07:15 Joe-CSF-Elementary OS
- 00:09:49 Eric-CSF-TDO Podcast about Apple Support options
- 00:13:49 DLH-Speaking at MacTech
- 00:17:20 DLH-QT-Hey Siri, What’s My Password for Mac Observer?
- 00:20:28 Keith-QT-Turn off PowerChime for battery chimes
defaults write com.apple.PowerChime ChimeOnNoHardware -bool true
- 00:21:48 Managing your Mac’s Battery Health
- 00:26:28 Feek-QT-Find iOS 12’s Nearby Photos
- 00:29:56 GrahamMcKay-QT-Reset the Bluetooth Module
- 00:33:57 Stevie-732-Bluetooth Keyboard keeps sleeping MacBook awake
- 00:40:29 Carlos-732-Use WideProtect to Block Spoofed Caller ID
- 00:43:24 Albert-CSF-GRingTones by Contact Group
- 00:44:55 Gary-732-Solving the Qi Charging Heat problem
- 00:47:55 Keith-Dealing with Generic Icons in Dock and Finder
- 00:55:17 MGGF-SoccerDad-Disable Second Monitor?
- 00:57:23 MGGF-Jeff-Connecting to Local Resources across VPN
- 01:04:08 This week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- Lee M., Mike H., Charles K., Robert R., Run KMC, Keith M., Thomas S., Chuck J., Janes H., Mark W., Joe B-P, Tony Z., Ev The Nerd, Robert D., Nick S.
- 01:05:53 David-Best NAS Media Server and Drives
- 01:12:48 Ed from LA-Keeping CDs and DVDs these days?
- 01:17:16 ?-E-Mark-Thoughts on xFi Pods?
- 01:20:47 MGG 733 Outtro
