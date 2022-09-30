Bad Vibes on Wall Street and Good Vibes “As Seen on TV” – TMO Daily Observations 2022-09-30
Two guests on today’s show. First, financial analyst Rob Black joins Ken to discuss Bloomberg’s midweek article that has Apple reducing iPhone orders. Then, TMO’s Nick deCourville reveals his Apple Watch SEcret science project.
Show Notes
- BofA Drops AAPL from Buy/$185 Target to Neutral/$160
- CNBC: BofA’s AAPL Downgrade Sparks Serious Tech Sell-Off
- Counterpoint Data Shows Good News for Apple, Bad News for Smartphones
- Rosenblatt Ups Apple Target to $189 on iPhone 14 Pro Strength
- Apple Insider: Vulgar remark in TikTok gets Apple's procurement VP fired
- Apple TV+ Lines Up Fall Season Series Returns